|
Stay informed with the
NEW Casino City Times newsletter!
Recent Articles
Best of John Grochowski
|
Gaming Guru
The Purpose of Basic Strategy6 December 2020
Aggressively trying to get an edge on a hand is a worthy goal. So is trying to cut losses.
Basic strategy addresses both issues. We can see how that works by running numbers on pairs of 8s.
Among the maxims of blackjack is "Always split 8s and Aces. Never split 5s or 10s." There's a rare exception for 8s in a multiple-deck game in the dealer hits soft 17 which surrender is offered. Then, the charts tell us to surrender 8s against a dealer Ace.
Surrender is not at all common, so that exception is one you might never put in practice.
Let's examine some numbers for 8-8 against each possible dealer up card. The numbers given are average profit or loss in cents per $1 of your original wager.
No strategy will work every time. You can win both hands, lose both, win one and lose the other, have a push or two. But over time, the plays you make will drive results toward these averages, assuming a common modern game with six decks where the dealer hits soft 17, you can double down on any first two cards, double after splits and resplit non-Ace pairs up to three times to make a maximum of four hands, but split Aces only once.
8-8 vs. dealer's 2: Stand, 28.4-cent loss. Hit, 47.1-cent loss. Split, 7.4-cent profit.
8-8 vs. dealer's 3: Stand, 24.3-cent loss. Hit, 46.4-cent loss. Split, 14.8-cent profit.
8-8 vs. dealer's 4: Stand, 20.1-cent loss. Hit, 40.6-cent loss. Split, 21.7-cent profit.
8-8 vs. dealer's 5: Stand, 16.4-cent loss. Hit, 45.1-cent loss. Split, 30.1-cent profit.
8-8 vs. dealer's 6: Stand, 12.5-cent loss. Hit, 43.8-cent loss. Split, 38.3-cent profit.
8-8 vs. dealer's 7: Stand, 48.0-cent loss. Hit, 40.8-cent loss. Split, 31.8-cent profit.
8-8 vs. dealer's 8: Stand, 51.8-cent loss. Hit, 45.3-cent loss. Split, 3.0-cent loss.
8-8 vs. dealer's 9: Stand, 53.9-cent loss. Hit, 50.1-cent loss. Split, 39.0-cent loss.
8-8 vs. dealer's 2: Stand, 53.7-cent loss. Hit, 53.5-cent loss. Split, 47.6-cent loss.
8-8 vs. dealer's 2: Stand, 59.5-cent loss. Hit, 53.9-cent loss. Split, 51.4-cent loss.
There are a few items of note on that list.
This article is provided by the Frank Scoblete Network. Melissa A. Kaplan is the network's managing editor. If you would like to use this article on your website, please contact Casino City Press, the exclusive web syndication outlet for the Frank Scoblete Network. To contact Frank, please e-mail him at fscobe@optonline.net.
Recent Articles
Best of John Grochowski
John Grochowski
|
John Grochowski