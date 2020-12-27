Gaming Guru

<a href='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae8c64d&cb=0.240536415671' target='_blank'><img src='http://ad.casinocity.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=0.240536415671&n=aae8c64d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

I've often had questions from new craps players wondering why don't pass bettors can take down their wagers after the comeout while pass players can. But I've never seen a player make an issue of it at a table.I received an email from Alan, a reader who says he has seen someone make a fuss of it.Let's let Alan tell his story, then also hear out Carol who says she saw someone try to have a little fun with masks until a rebuke by casino employees.ALAN: Craps table, there was a guy who was betting don't pass and don't come. No big deal. No hassles either way. He won some bets, the rest of us won some bets and there were no issues.The issue came after he left. In midroll, he said he had an appointment and had to run, so he took his bets down. He had a don't pass and a couple of don't comes and some odds, and he collected all his chips and left.Another player said, "I want to take my bets down, too." He had a pass bet with odds and place bets on 6 and 8. They pushed everything but the pass bet back to him.The dealer said, "You can't take pass bets down after the comeout."That set off the brouhaha, with the player practically screaming, "You let that last guy take his down." The dealer said, "That was different, that was a don't pass bet." Mr. I Want My Bets Down said, "So?Does that make him more worthy of getting his money back?"The crew tried to be patient. One said, "Worthy has nothing to do with it. You can take don't bets down. You can't take pass bets down. Those are the rules."The player kept getting angrier, and security was on the way when another player tried to calm things down. He tried to explain, "The don't player was taking down bets at a time he had the edge. You're trying to take bets now that the house has edge after you did on the comeout." The response: "Of course the house has the edge. That's why I want my bet back."What are you going to say to that? He was invited to step away from the table for further discussion.CAROL: It was at a Mississippi Stud table a few days after Halloween. There was one other player, and a third walked up to join us. That's all they were allowing at the table.I had a mask on. The other player already at the table had a mask on. The crew had masks on.The new player? Boy, did he ever have masks on.He had a regular face mask covering his nose and mouth, like you're supposed to. On top of that he had a red plastic devil mask. Just a kids mask, covering the whole face.He was trying to be funny, I think. The dealer said, "Sir, you're going to have to remove the devil mask." He said, "I'm just following the posted rules that face masks are required."The dealer just stared. A supervisor came over and said, "You know better than this. We have to be able to see your eyes. If you want to play, take the devil mask off and leave the virus mask on."The new player snickered and said, "I'm just trying to have a little fun." The dealer got that patient look and told him, "How about if you have your fun playing cards instead?"Look for John Grochowski on Facebook (http://tinyurl.com/7lzdt44) and Twitter (@GrochowskiJ).